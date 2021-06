Members of the Knox County Council heard progress reports then voted to support the hiring of design firm RQAW and Bondry Financial consultants by the Knox County commissioners. RQAWs Kara Dawson presented the Council with more details about the proposed jail addition that will include a new medical care suite, book in expansion, more space for video court appearances, and more space for prisoners. RQAW will continue to add detail to their design under the direction of the Commissioners and a county Jail Committee. Bondry Financial gave the Council a scenario for selling about $24 Million Dollars in Bonds to pay the balance of the nearly $27 Million Dollar project. It is possible ground could be broken within a year for the jail expansion.