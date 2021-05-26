newsbreak-logo
EASA to Airlines: Avoid Belarus Overflights

By Spyros
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Ryanair incident on Sunday, EASA issued a Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) advising airlines to avoid overflying Belarus, if possible. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued SIB No 2021-10 with relation to the incident over Belarus. As we saw, Minsk ATC told the flight crew of flight FR4978 that they had information of a bomb on board their aircraft, that could detonate over Lithuania. At the time, the aircraft was over Belarus (FIR Minsk – UMMV), flying from Athens (LGAV) Greece, to Vilnius (EYVI), Lithuania.

