UW-based startup pioneers low-energy semiconductor chip

By Julie Emory Contributing writer
The Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeeva Wireless, a startup based out of the UW, recently announced the creation of its Parsair chip. This chip, which is inserted into Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enable wireless communication capabilities, utilizes Jeeva’s innovative technology to decrease power consumption to 100 times less than a typical Bluetooth device.

