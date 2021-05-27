Calculate pi with a Raspberry Pi Spigot | The MagPi #106
Here’s an ingenious way of using a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi – and why not? Nicola King runs the numbers in the latest issue of The MagPi magazine. Pi is an irrational number, which means it can’t be expressed as the ratio of two integers. Since it has an infinite number of decimal places, calculating it to ever greater accuracy has long been an objective of mathematicians. So what better project for Pi Day (14 March) than to get a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi?www.raspberrypi.org