Calculate pi with a Raspberry Pi Spigot | The MagPi #106

Raspberry Pi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an ingenious way of using a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi – and why not? Nicola King runs the numbers in the latest issue of The MagPi magazine. Pi is an irrational number, which means it can’t be expressed as the ratio of two integers. Since it has an infinite number of decimal places, calculating it to ever greater accuracy has long been an objective of mathematicians. So what better project for Pi Day (14 March) than to get a Raspberry Pi to calculate pi?

www.raspberrypi.org
#Spigot Algorithm#Android#Pi Day#Algorithms#Magpi#Spi#Gpio##Rc#The Magpi 106#Raspberry Pi Press#Pi Spigot#Decimal Approximations#Integers#Daisy Chained Spi Devices#Mathematicians#Digits#Bootup
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

New Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect Is Like a Raspberry Pi Pico on Steroids

Why didn’t the Raspberry Pi foundation add wireless connectivity to its Pico microcontroller? Well, maybe the foundation wanted to leave room for Arduino’s new Nano RP2040 Connect, a Pico-like microcontroller geared toward IoT projects and the first Arduino product to run on Raspberry Pi silicon. At its core, the Nano...
Technologyjeffgeerling.com

My 6-node 1U Raspberry Pi rack mount Cluster

Now that I have a half-height rack and a 3D Printer, I figured I should finally move all my Raspberry Pis from sitting in odd places in my office to the rack. And what better way than to print my own 1U Raspberry Pi Rack mount unit?. The rack unit...
Computersgadgetify.com

TonyPi Raspberry Pi Humanoid Robot for Python Coding

Here is another robot that helps you get more serious about coding. The TonyPi Raspberry Pi Humanoid Robot has a 2DOF camera for image identification, color recognition, and tracking. It comes with Python source code. You can control it from your PC or phone. Hot Computer Stuff. TonyPi has a...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico-based Midi Fighter project

In the latest issue of the awesome HackSpace magazine the Raspberry Pi foundation has included a project to build a Raspberry Pi Pico-based Midi Fighter. Providing a grid of 16 arcade buttons, enabling you to play MIDI notes faster, either live with hardware or with your digital audio workstation (DAW) of choice. For more details jump over to the official Raspberry Pi blog.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython Libraries on MicroPython using the Raspberry Pi Pico

Blinka is our CircuitPython compatibility layer. It was originally written as a compatibility layer to run on top of MicroPython to work on boards such as the PyBoard and allow libraries written for CircuitPython to work. This allowed more library re-use and fewer libraries that needed to be maintained. Blinka...
Computershackaday.com

Raspberry Pi RP2040: Hands-On Experiences From An STM32 Perspective

The release of the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Raspberry Pi Pico board with RP2040 microcontroller has made big waves these past months in the maker community. Many have demonstrated how especially the two Programmable I/O (PIO) state machine peripherals can be used to create DVI video generators and other digital peripherals.
ComputersZDNet

Best Raspberry Pi alternative 2021: Top SBCs

For many projects, dedicating an entire PC to a project is overkill. This is where single-board computers come in handy. The best know SBC is, without a doubt, the Raspberry Pi. It's known the world over for its versatility, low power consumption, reliability, and ease of use. But there are a number of alternatives to the Raspberry Pi available that can be used to bring their own uniqueness to a project, whether you want more performance, AI, VR support, or a board that is rated for industrial use.
Computersthekatynews.com

Arduino vs. Raspberry Pi: microcontrollers and single-board computers

If you love a spot of DIY but are also interested in coding, do-it-yourself software projects are becoming even more popular. Hobbyists from all over the world are trying their hand at useful everyday helpers such as remote controls for their garage doors, temperature measuring devices as well as more fun projects like drones, robots and even their own games consoles! These projects have both a creative and technical focus and are great for people […]
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Use systemd to Launch Programs at Startup on Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi is a powerful SBC (single board computer) that you can use for various applications and projects. Its versatility lies in its ability to run all kinds of programs, including custom scripts, thanks in part to Raspberry Pi OS and other Linux-based operating systems it runs. Running a script...
Electronicsadafruit.com

DIY Physical Mute Button for Zoom with Raspberry Pi Pico and MicroPython @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

If you thought the innovations on Zoom meetings, here’s Miguel Grinburg with a DIY Zoom mute button. Here’s more from the twilio blog:. I always have trouble remembering what is the Zoom keyboard shortcut to mute or unmute my audio, so I end up grabbing the mouse and clicking the button instead. While there isn’t really a problem with clicking, it feels inefficient, and that awkward silence while every other call participant is waiting for me to unmute and start speaking appears to last an eternity.
Computerscnx-software.com

JTAG Hat for Raspberry Pi eases debugging with OpenOCD

Low-level debugging can be performed with a JTAG debugger and OpenOCD open-source software, but since not everybody may have a JTAG debugger at home, some have reverted to using the Raspberry Pi as a JTAG debugger, and you’ll find instructions for cabling and installing the software on the Internet. Matt...
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Hide a huge arcade machine in plain sight with Raspberry Pi

Problem: I really want an arcade machine at home, but I don’t have the space for it. Solution: Build Alexandre Chappel’s giant two-player machine, which is sleek and hidden in plain sight on your wall. Alexandre’s goal was to build something that looks like an ordinary piece of furniture, and...
Technologycnx-software.com

New Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT handles up to 25.5 Watts

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just announced the Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT compliant with 802.3at (aka PoE+) and 802.3af standards and support for up to 25.5 Watts input. It will replace the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT introduced in 2018 which was limited to 802.3af standard with a maximum of 15.4 Watts input and will become available around mid-June for $20 plus taxes and shipping.
Computerscnx-software.com

A compact Raspberry Pi RP2040 WiFi board – Meet $12.95 Wio RP2040 mini

MCU – Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex M0+ microcontroller up to 133 MHz with 264 kB of embedded SRAM. WiFi – 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi 4 supporting AP & station modes. USB – USB 1.1 Type-C host/device port for programming. Expansion – 2x 14-pin headers with 20x multifunctional GPIO pins...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

More power over Ethernet for Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi will be delivering more power over Ethernet with a 802.3at-compliant version of its power-over-Ethernet add-on board, the ‘PoE+’ HAT. The new board will also eases a supply problem. “Unfortunately, the first-gen PoE HAT uses silicon that’s in short supply,” according to Raspberry Pi. “The old HAT will remain in production, but we are taking the unusual step of announcing this new product before we have stock in channel so that industrial customers can consider migrating to the new PoE+ HAT, which will have shorter lead times.”
Computersavnetwork.com

Modulo Pi Updates Modulo Kinetic Media Server

The What: Modulo Pi is releasing the Modulo Kinetic version 4 fully integrated media server solution featuring a revamped user interface, improved 3D engine and new extensive capabilities dedicated to virtual productions. The What Else: The Modulo Kinetic Designer offers a revamped user interface with new icons, optimized views, toolbars,...
Computersadafruit.com

How to Create Entrance Music: Raspberry Pi Bluetooth Entrance Music @Raspberry_Pi #RaspberryPi #PiDay

Fun build from Ty and Gig Builds on YouTube. In this video Ty and Gig go over how they used a raspberry pi to create entrance music when they walk in the house. They wrote a program so the raspberry pi automatically connects to a device when it is in range and outputs music to the speakers (depending on the device). This is a great project that will allow you to get an introduction to using bluetooth on the raspberry pi with python. The program keeps looping over and over again until it finds that a device is in range. We had to use an external sound card to output sound from the pi. Leave any questions and we will get back to you.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

Turning a Raspberry Pi Into a Controllable Webcam With Background Removal

A Raspberry Pi with a camera module, a Python MJPG streaming server, and an OpenGL/C++ client to preview and control the webcam. Since the start of the pandemic, video conferences have become a daily habit for many of us and webcam sales have increased by 309% because of it. However, you don’t always have to buy a new webcam for video calls. Sometimes, a random Raspberry Pi camera module will do the trick as well.