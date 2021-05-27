No. 2 Washington women rowers look to defend 2019 NCAA Championship title
The Washington women's rowing team is preparing to race in a familiar regatta, but for the first time all year, it will not be racing as the No. 1 ranked team. For the first time in the 2021 season, Washington is ranked No. 2, with Texas leapfrogging them in the national standings. Though those outside of the sport consider them as important, rankings aren’t something that the team has paid a lot of attention to all year.www.dailyuw.com