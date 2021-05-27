Cancel
Washington State

No. 2 Washington women rowers look to defend 2019 NCAA Championship title

By Nathan Mathisen The Daily
The Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington women's rowing team is preparing to race in a familiar regatta, but for the first time all year, it will not be racing as the No. 1 ranked team. For the first time in the 2021 season, Washington is ranked No. 2, with Texas leapfrogging them in the national standings. Though those outside of the sport consider them as important, rankings aren’t something that the team has paid a lot of attention to all year.

Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.