Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Journal: 2 vaccines by China appear effective

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia — Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear to be safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.

www.newsitem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Journal#Jakarta#Sinopharm#Online#Jakarta#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox News

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective, study finds

Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use.
Worldkhn.org

WHO Expert: 80% Vaccination Level Needed To Prevent A Variant From Taking Over

“High levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, emergencies chief at the World Health Organization. In India, covid patients suffering from the delta variant have experienced hearing loss, severe gastric upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not typically seen in covid patients.
Public HealthNew York Post

Australia finds Indian variant in latest COVID-19 outbreak

Australian health authorities are hunting for the source of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 detected in a new cluster of cases in the southern state of Victoria. The nation’s second-most populous state on Saturday reported five new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest outbreak in Victoria to 70. Of those, two were caused by the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant, which was detected for the first time in Australia on Friday. The cluster has now reached nine cases, Reuters reported.
Public HealthCBS News

China confirms world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu but says it's highly unlikely to spread widely among people

China reported the world's first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on Tuesday but said the risk of it spreading widely among people was low. A 41-year-old man was admitted to a hospital with fever symptoms in the eastern city of Zhenjiang on April 28 and was diagnosed with H10N3 a month later, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in an online statement.
raps.org

Smallpox antiviral approved under FDA’s Animal Rule

Though the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated in 1980, FDA has approved Tembexa (Chimerix,brincidofovir) as a treatment for the contagious, deadly disease caused by the variola virus. The 4 June announcement of Tembexa’s approval noted that smallpox drug development is “an important component of the US medical countermeasures response,”...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

New data from CDC on effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study demonstrating the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines at preventing infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Importantly, Mark Thompson from the CDC COVID-19 Response Team and colleagues also showed that the vaccines...
Public Healthalaskapublic.org

Alpha variant of COVID-19 appears in Y-K Delta

A strain of COVID-19 which spreads faster and is more harmful has arrived in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Alaska Department of Heath and Social Services has confirmed the presence of at least two cases of the COVID-19 Alpha variant in two villages in the region. Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation did not...
Public HealthNew York Post

Red Cross warns that COVID-19 cases are exploding in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. It warned that the surge is pushing hospitals and...
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
sciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Govt issues advisory for rational use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 treatment

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The government on Monday issued an advisory for rational use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 treatment, underlining that the anti-viral drug must be advised by senior faculty members directly involved in the patient’s care. The...