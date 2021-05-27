Photo Galleries

Custom Cable Solutions is a manufacturer and designer of custom/build-to-print cable assembly solutions. Custom Cable Solutions is a manufacturer and designer of custom/build-to-print cable assembly solutions targeting the broadest range of mission-critical applications. CCSI is a valued partner to many of the world’s leading defense, medical, telecommunications, precision test, railroad, aviation, and aerospace manufacturers. The company utilizes only factory-new components from US-based manufacturers or authorized distributors and can provide full material traceability to meet FAA and customer-specified requirements. CCSI employs over 100 engineers, technicians, and interconnect industry professionals in their state-of-the-industry 25,000 square-foot ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D Certified facility in Salisbury, MD.