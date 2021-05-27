Photo Galleries

TSP has an opening in our marketing team. We are looking for a marketing coordinator with a passion for digital and social media. The marketing coordinator will be responsible primarily for the company’s social and digital platforms but also will work on numerous other marketing and branding strategies and materials. The successful candidate will play a major role in the development and execution of digital strategies and the writing, editing and production of printed proposals. Duties also would include being part of the team supporting our sales and business development group, including sales collateral, updating records, tracking events and providing research and reports.