LPL rookie Qingtian joins Top Esports

After spending a season away from the pro stage, Top Esports’ head coach Crescent has returned to help the team take over the 2021 LPL Summer Split. In a funny reveal video, Crescent arrived back at the TES headquarters dressed in summer vacation attire only to get right back down to business in his normal suit. He first joined the organization in 2018, and now, he’s got plenty of work ahead of him to try to help the team return to the apex of the Chinese League of Legends scene.