Video Games

LPL rookie Qingtian joins Top Esports

By Eva Swan
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie from the LDL Yu “Qingtian” Zi-Han has joined League of Legends team Top Esports, it announced earlier today on Twitter. He’s its second addition after the signing of coach Crescent yesterday. “Qingtian played for Young Miracles in the past and was voted as the FMVP of 2021 LDL Spring...

