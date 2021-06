Recent online listings for a couple of major Nintendo releases have the rumor mill abuzz and fans wondering if we’ll be getting official news from Nintendo sometime soon. A release of a Nintendo Switch Pro seems almost inevitable at this point and more if a “when” than an “if,” but there’s been no substantial news from Nintendo on this subject and nothing more than supposed leaks and guesses as to what we could expect from an upgraded version of the console. However, the most recent incident that has people speculating anew is a product listing on Amazon Mexico for “New Nintendo Switch Pro” that has since been removed from the site.