Couples in China can now have three children. Communist China has one of the most aggressive family planning policies in the developed world and faces the long-term prospects of a rapidly-aging population, similar to its peers in Japan and South Korea. In a meeting presided over by China President Xi Jinping on May 31, 2021, the Communist Party’s Politburo made the move to change the current two-child restriction, saying “allowing every couple to have three children and implementing related support policies will help improve the population’s structure,” according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.