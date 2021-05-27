Laser pulses travel faster than light without breaking laws of physics

In collaborative international effort, laser physicists at LMU have built the first hybrid plasma accelerator. Particle accelerators have made crucial contributions to some of the most spectacular scientific discoveries of modern times, and greatly augmented our knowledge of the structure of matter. Now a team of laser physicists led by Prof. Stefan Karsch at the Ludwig-Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich and the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, in cooperation with scientists based at the Helmholtz Centre in Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), the Laboratoire d'Optique Appliquée in Paris (LOA), Strathclyde University in Glasgow and the DESY Electron Synchrotron in Hamburg, have now achieved a significant breakthrough in accelerator miniaturization. They have built the first compact two-stage plasma-based accelerator in which particles in a plasma wave initiated by a powerful laser are used to accelerate a beam of electrons.