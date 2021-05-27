Cancel
Tonight's Forecast: Rain develops

By Laura Velasquez
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan 6 days ago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r65nn_0aD1jeRt00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Rain will develop and become steadier and heavier overnight. This will continue into the Friday morning commute. In addition to the rain, temps will slide into the 40s by early tomorrow and the wind will become quite gusty out of the northeast. Through the afternoon on Friday, the heaviest rain will shift to our east, but showers and patches of drizzle will linger, along with the northeasterly wind. Highs will struggle into the low 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks drier, brighter, and warmer with temps recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and rainy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds east/northeast 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, raw, and cold with widespread morning rain tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only in the low 50s. Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog and perhaps lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

