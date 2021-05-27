City of Tampa unveils Resilience Roadmap to ensure resources

Mayor Jane Castor, along with key Tampa officials and stakeholders, unveiled Resilient Tampa on Thursday, the city's first-ever resilience road map, and a new strategy for building a stronger and more equitable future.

City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor unveil Resilience Roadmap to work toward equitable resources

The announcement was made at Sulphur Springs Park in Tampa. Castor was joined by Whit Remer, who serves as Sustainability and Resilience Officer, Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Disaster Resilience Initiative and CJ Reynolds with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

The Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow Advisory Teams were designed to focus on key issues facing our city, and find smart solutions to improve the quality of life for our community.

This includes focusing on a few main aspects:

