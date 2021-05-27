Cancel
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa unveils Resilience Roadmap to ensure resources

By Lauren Rozyla
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
Mayor Jane Castor, along with key Tampa officials and stakeholders, unveiled Resilient Tampa on Thursday, the city's first-ever resilience road map, and a new strategy for building a stronger and more equitable future.

City of Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor unveil Resilience Roadmap to work toward equitable resources

The announcement was made at Sulphur Springs Park in Tampa. Castor was joined by Whit Remer, who serves as Sustainability and Resilience Officer, Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Disaster Resilience Initiative and CJ Reynolds with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

The Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow Advisory Teams were designed to focus on key issues facing our city, and find smart solutions to improve the quality of life for our community.

This includes focusing on a few main aspects:

  • Transportation: minimizing traffic congestion and bringing smart and accessible transit solutions to Tampa
  • Development Services: This means offering options to streamline the development and building permitting process with the City and eliminating unnecessary red tape to make it easier for residents and building contractors to complete projects and do business within city limits.
  • Workforce Development: This includes supporting programs that increase school attendance and graduation rates, defining pathways through higher education and technical certification programs, and promoting career readiness.
  • Affordable Housing: This includes developing mortgage and down payment assistance programs, securing state and federal grants, and identifying the needs of our neighborhoods.
  • Sustainability and Resilience: This includes identifying green energy solutions that will minimize our ecological footprint and environmental impact.
