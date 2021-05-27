Cancel
Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play the Lead Role in Sony’s Latest Marvel Film

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Sony Pictures has roped in actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the lead role in "Kraven the Hunter", based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes. "Triple Frontier" director J C Chandor will direct the movie which hails from Sony's universe of Marvel characters. Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay, reported Variety.

