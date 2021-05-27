Grängesberg Exploration : Good possibilities for a restart of the Dannemora mine -Scoping study indicates conditions to produce 67.9 % iron ore concentrate

Nordic SME listed Grängesberg Exploration Holding AB - GRANGEX - presents the results of the completed Scoping study that indicates good conditions regarding the restart of the Dannemora mine. The study shows that it's possible to produce an iron ore concentrate with very high quality. The overall conclusion of the comprehensive study is that with the proposals on how a restart of the Dannemora mine can be carried out and with the cost calculations prepared, there are good conditions to restart the Dannemora mine and produce an iron ore concentrate, containing 67.9 % iron, that is in high demand on the market.