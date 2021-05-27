Cancel
Visual Art

Artist List Revealed for Bienal de São Paulo Focused on Art in Dark Times

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although the pandemic does not appear to be winding down in Brazil, the Bienal de São Paulo, Latin America’s most important biennial, is plowing ahead with plans to mount its main exhibition in September. On Thursday, the biennial revealed an artist list for that show, which is being curated by a team led by Jacopo Crivelli Visconti.

