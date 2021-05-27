Smartspace Software : Board Changes

Job boards, also known as job search engines, collect job listings from businesses and other sources and organize them in an easy-to-use database. Job board software is multifaceted. It serves job seekers, employers looking to fill open positions, and companies that want to create their own job boards. Search functions allow users to post and filter jobs based on keywords related to location, position, industries, and salary. Some job boards take a more generalized approach, but others concentrate on specific industries such as health care, IT, and hospitality; others still focus on specific candidates, such as women or veterans.