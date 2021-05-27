Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

By the time this opinion piece is out, we will have six days left before the 32nd remembrance of Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. The political atmosphere is tense in Hong Kong, and with the imposition of the NSL (National Security Law) for almost a year, the city has tensed up, just like the Tiananmen Square has in Beijing. The memorial services, which are now being scheduled, will probably take place at a few Catholic churches in Hong Kong. Will communist Hong Kong be crazy enough to enforce crackdowns on them? It will be stupid of the NSD (National Security Department) or riot police to raid the Catholic churches and arrest citizens ̶ not yet, I hope, but it will happen soon, as the totalitarian regime is notorious for rewriting history, trying to hide their mistakes and evil wrongdoings.