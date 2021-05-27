Cancel
China

Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai. According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts. The city's security chief sent letters to Lai as well...

www.marketscreener.com
Jimmy Lai
#Hong Kong Government#Crackdown#Foreign Banks#Financial Assets#Offshore Banking#Reuters#Citibank#Next Digital#Apple Daily#Hong Kong Authorities#Beijing#Democracy#Offshore Assets#Wealth Management#Media Company#Exclusive#Prison#Unauthorized Assemblies
HSBC
Beijing, CN
China
EconomyTelegraph

Hong Kong threatens to jail HSBC bankers handling Jimmy Lai's accounts

Hong Kong threatened to jail bankers who handle the accounts of opposition figurehead Jimmy Lai, sending tremors through the hub of world finance. John Lee, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, sent letters to Mr Lai, HSBC and Citibank warning of seven years imprisonment for managing the billionaire tycoon's funds. Mr...
ChinaSFGate

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil...
Protestsnewsatw.com

Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jailed again for pro-democracy protests

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is already serving time for taking part in other demonstrations in 2019.
Chinaraleighnews.net

HK security chief threatens Jimmy Lai's bankers with jail

Hong Kong, May 28 (ANI): Hong Kong's security chief has warned bankers for jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai that dealing with his frozen bank accounts will make them liable for imprisonment up to seven years. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday that he...
PoliticsTimes Union

Past time Zi respects Hong Kong

When the Chinese government regained control of Hong Kong in 1997, at the end of a 99-year lease and a 150-year presence by the British empire, citizens were assured they would be allowed to retain most of their established autonomy and eventually have a more direct say in choosing political candidates by 2017.
Marketsq957.com

Hong Kong to restrict crypto exchanges to professional investors

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will have to be licenced by the city’s markets regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors, according to government proposals to be presented later this year. Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, which...
Societyappledaily.com

From Tiananmen 89 to Hong Kong’s 2021 political crackdown｜Edward Chin

By the time this opinion piece is out, we will have six days left before the 32nd remembrance of Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. The political atmosphere is tense in Hong Kong, and with the imposition of the NSL (National Security Law) for almost a year, the city has tensed up, just like the Tiananmen Square has in Beijing. The memorial services, which are now being scheduled, will probably take place at a few Catholic churches in Hong Kong. Will communist Hong Kong be crazy enough to enforce crackdowns on them? It will be stupid of the NSD (National Security Department) or riot police to raid the Catholic churches and arrest citizens ̶ not yet, I hope, but it will happen soon, as the totalitarian regime is notorious for rewriting history, trying to hide their mistakes and evil wrongdoings.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

China stocks inch higher as financials gain; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China stocks eked out gains on Monday, helped by gains for financial firms, but caution prevailed as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 5,137.63 points at the end of the morning session, while...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Jimmy Lai among eight more Hong Kong democracy activists jailed

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown. Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, was given 14 months after pleading guilty to organising an unlawful assembly on October 1, 2019. He will now have to serve a total of 20 months for his multiple protest convictions. Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also given new jail terms.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

State Department slams Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong rights

Members of the overwhelmingly pro-Beijing Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday approved sweeping electoral measures giving the city’s security department new powers to vet candidates for public office and established a new panel to ensure that those who run are sufficiently “patriotic.”. Lawmakers also gave final approval to a major...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong eliminates rubella

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination for the Western Pacific announced Friday that Hong Kong has achieved rubella-free status. “Rubella elimination exemplifies Hong Kong’s continuous efforts in prevention and control of communicable diseases. It also highlights the importance of vaccination in preventing disease...
Chinadallassun.com

Tensions between Hong Kong and Taiwan escalate

Hong Kong says it has closed its representative office in Taiwan. Officials said the closing of the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office was due to Taiwan's "gross" interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs." Tensions have increased between Hong Kong and Taiwan since pro-democracy protests began in Hong Kong...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong

The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed. The Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) passage on May 27 of new measures that alter the composition of the LegCo and Election Commission severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard.
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to more jail time over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorised assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on October 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.
Law Enforcementappledaily.com

Hong Kong national security police ban Jimmy Lai’s voting rights in Next Digital

Hong Kong police have barred jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai from exercising his voting rights in the Next Digital media company he holds as the major shareholder. Next Digital — Apple Daily’s publisher — was informed of the decision in a letter issued by the police’s National Security Department, according to a company announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong regulators tells banks, asset managers to get staff vaccinated

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s financial regulators on Tuesday told banks, brokers and asset managers to identify staff in key roles and encourage them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of their business continuity planning. Authorities in the financial hub are struggling to boost the inoculation rate among...