What is a Sticky Menu, and how to Implement it on your Site?

Non-fungible tokens – or “NFTs – have been around since at least 2014, but only recently began to really come into their own, and still are nowhere near what we can ultimately expect of the technology. Unique, unalterable entries on a blockchain that can be used as “virtual title deeds” to verifiably identify and track specific objects (virtual or real), NFTs can record and guarantee provenance and value-add along a supply chain, allowing businesses to trust the identity, origin, and other specifications of a commodity. Combined with smart contracts, which can trigger things like automatic payments or other responses on the occurrence of future events, NFTs can, at least in theory, provide some protection against counterfeiting and other types of fraud.