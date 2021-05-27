Indonesia's Digital Market Could Grow to $300 Billion in the Next 3 Years, Says Prominent Businessman

According to the new market research report "Digital Scent Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Hardware Device (E-nose, Scent Synthesizer), End-use Product (Smartphone, Smelling Screen), Application (Medical, Entertainment, Food & Beverage), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Scent Technology Market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as expanding application and advancements in e-nose technologies, increasing use of e-nose devices for disease diagnostic applications, and emerging R&D activities to invent e-nose to sniff out COVID-19, and rising use of e-nose in food industry for quality assurance in production, storage, and display.