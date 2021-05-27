Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Top 10 arts events for Sarasota-Manatee: May 27-June 2

Herald Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday marks the opening day of the first comprehensive retrospective of the painter Robert Colescott with the exhibition “Art and Race matters: The Career of Robert Colescott.” On display through Oct. 21, the exhibit features 53 works produced during 50 years of a prolific career. His colorful and lively paintings tinged with satire have confronted a variety of issues related to race, gender, identity and the challenges of living in the United States in the second half of the 20th century. The exhibition was curated by Lowery Stokes Sims and organized by Raphaela Platow and originated at the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati. Stokes is the recipient of the Sarasota Art Museum’s first Cura Award, recognizing significant achievements in art curation. The museum is at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail in the old Sarasota High School. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information: sarasotaartmuseum.org.

