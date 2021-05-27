Cancel
GPs cannot meet demand of ‘tsunami’ of patients flooding surgeries after holding back during lockdown

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGPs cannot cope with a ‘tsunami’ of patients returning to surgeries after staying away during the multiple Covid lockdowns. An analysis of NHS data in England by the BBC found that between 2019-20 and 2020-21 the total number of appointments dropped by 10 percent, face-to-face consultation dropped from 70 percent to 54 percent and the number of patients referred by GPs for urgent cancer check-ups dropped by 15 percent, putting lives at risk.

