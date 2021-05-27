Cancel
Aleph.im and Polygon to Launch an Extra Layer of Security

By Trevor Holman
cryptonewsz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ongoing fluctuations in the crypto sector, Polygon is among the minorities maintaining their stature. The network is now partnering with Aleph.im, a renowned cross-chain-blockchain decentralized computing, and storage network. The partnership will help Aleph.im acquire an extra level of security for marketplaces, dApps, and NFTs on the Polygon...

www.cryptonewsz.com
