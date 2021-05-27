Knicks’ Derrick Rose dominates as Elfrid Payton gets the hook

Derrick Rose did not start Wednesday night for the Knicks. If you want to decipher any meaning out of that, knock yourself out. You will not get anywhere. To say that Rose came off the bench in Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks playoff series is factually accurate and spiritually irrelevant. He is the point guard, pure and simple, as it appears as if coach Tom Thibodeau is going to ride Rose’s 32-year-old legs as long as the Knicks have the basketballs out in the postseason.