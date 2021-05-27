Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks’ Derrick Rose dominates as Elfrid Payton gets the hook

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Rose did not start Wednesday night for the Knicks. If you want to decipher any meaning out of that, knock yourself out. You will not get anywhere. To say that Rose came off the bench in Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks playoff series is factually accurate and spiritually irrelevant. He is the point guard, pure and simple, as it appears as if coach Tom Thibodeau is going to ride Rose’s 32-year-old legs as long as the Knicks have the basketballs out in the postseason.

wmleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Knicks Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: It’s official, Derrick Rose is the people’s NBA MVP

The people have spoken! Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks (and Detroit Pistons for part of the season) was the NBA’s MVP, as far as the fans are concerned. On Friday, the official voting breakdown was released for all NBA’s major awards. If you want to check who voted for who, for what award, (like Julius Randle over Jerami Grant for Most Improved) you can get it here.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks: How much would it cost to bring Derrick Rose back?

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks, Damian Lillard, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, Chris Paul, Spencer Dinwiddie, New York City, Phoenix Suns, Neil Olshey, Mike Conley Jr. That’s a question contingent on what the New York Knicks front office will do this summer. But as far as Rose is...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks News, 6/13: Mitchell Robinson returns to practice, should Derrick Rose be a priority signing?

The New York Knicks have an exciting yet lengthy off-season ahead of them, having already been knocked out of the postseason by the Atlanta Hawks. A few decisions internally have to be made on players either returning or leaving in free agency. Of course, the organization will be connected to the majority of big names on the market, including Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, and even a potential trade for Damian Lillard.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks News, 6/25: Reggie Miller details what Knicks need to be contenders, JJ Redick interest

The New York Knicks blew everybody’s minds last season with their rise to playoff contention, courtesy of head coach Tom Thibodeau and Julius Randle. Randle took a notable leap forward in his development, averaging 24.1 points, 6.0 assists, and shot .456 from the field. He also connected on a career-high .411% from 3-PT, a noticeable difference from his .277 mark in 2019.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Can Reunite The 'New York Bulls'

The New York Knicks were one of the best Cinderella stories in the NBA. After finishing 21-45 last year, the Knicks captured the No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Most Improved Player of the Year in Julius Randle and a Coach of the Year candidate in Tom Thibodeau in the mix, the Knicks have a bright, budding future.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young stuck in situation similar to Derrick Rose in ’11

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 28: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks battles Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks in the first half during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
NBAYardbarker

Ranking the top free-agent point guards

There is little doubt the New York Knicks will be active come August when free agents are able to sign with new teams. With a major need at point guard, there are several available options with Derrick Rose, and Elfrid Payton set to hit the open market next month. It is possible the Knicks allocate some of their draft capital toward a young collegiate PG; someone like Jared Butler or Tre Mann might offer a developmental alternative to prepare for the future.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Tom Thibodeau floats bold 2021 NBA Draft plan to get Knicks potential championship piece

Notwithstanding the way they performed in the playoffs, Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks are still among the best stories of the 2020-21 NBA season. Now, the Knicks look to build on their recent success, as they plan to address some roster issues to sustain their momentum going forward. One of the items on their priority list is improving their backcourt that’s begging for stability.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Should the Knicks retain PG Derrick Rose and at what cost?

The New York Knicks have a bevy of decisions to make this off-season, and one important choice revolves around veteran point guard Derrick Rose. When President Leon Rose traded for Rose from the Detroit Pistons, he didn’t imagine the impact the three-time All-Star would have in helping the Knicks reach the postseason.
NBAdailyknicks.com

Knicks Rumors: Could Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be available for trade?

While listening to The Hoop Collective Podcast with Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps who’s an NBA writer for ESPN had mentioned that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be made available via trade soon and I can’t think of a better fit for the NY Knicks and their timeline. If made available, Leon Rose...
NBABleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kelly Oubre Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie's Market

The New York Knicks were one of the best stories of the 2020-21 NBA season, but that tale came to an abrupt end following a first-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Rather than reflect on what was, there is likely to be a greater onus on New York's front office to build a more consistent and sustainable winner. That makes this offseason vital for the Knicks.
NBAchicitysports.com

Scottie Pippen: Toni Kukoc getting the final shot against the Knicks “a racial move.”

Scottie Pippen has never been one to tip well, or hold his tongue. The former Chicago Bulls forward, Olympic Dream Teamer, and basketball Hall of Famer has a new book coming out about his days with the Bulls, and based on what Pippen is saying publicly prior to the book’s release it promises to be controversial. The book, titled “Unguarded”, is going to give fans a look behind the curtain from Pippen’s playing career and Pippen is making the rounds promoting the book, including an interview with GQ.
NBANew York Post

Baylor point guard Jared Butler could be Knicks draft option

If the Knicks again decide against pursuing Kyle Lowry, it could be because they have identified his younger version. Baylor guard Jared Butler, who named Lowry first when asked for his NBA player comparison, said he met with the Knicks and nine other teams Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The Knicks’ longtime search for a point guard includes a 2013 hiccup, when they backed out of a deal with the Raptors that would’ve landed Lowry for Iman Shumpert, Metta World Peace and a future first-rounder.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks: A Julius Randle trade idea that would make a lot of sense

A Julius Randle trade that would make a lot of sense for the New York Knicks. Make no mistake about it, Julius Randle had a fantastic season for the New York Knicks. In his second year as a Knick, Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and six assists per game which paved the way for their first playoff berth since 2013.