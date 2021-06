It’s a big week, all! First, Hulu dropped The Housewife and The Hustler, which gave us more on Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week. Then, the news dropped that Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow will be back on Real Housewives of Orange County. I seriously cannot wait to see her crazy, expensive home. Speaking of which, do you remember why we never got to see it completed? It’s because they fired her season 11 and decided to keep Kelly Dodd instead. Never forget.