Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Donovan Mitchell praises Ja Morant after record-setting performance: ‘I respect the hell out of his game’

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant didn’t walk out of Vivint Arena on Wednesday night with a win, but he absolutely earned the respect of his opponent. The Grizzlies guard set a franchise record with 47 points in a 141-129 loss against the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series. Morant shot 15 of 26 from the field and 15 of 20 from the free throw line, throwing in seven assists and four rebounds in 43 minutes.

wmleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Vivint Arena#Memphis#Evan B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s insane playoff record gets easily destroyed by Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell made another playoff history that will shock even Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry. Despite their 118-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 on Monday, Mitchell still punched his way to the history books after scoring 37 points on 6-of-15 shooting from deep (9-of26 overall). With that, he broke Curry’s previous record of four straight games with at least 30 points and five-plus 3-pointers.
NBANBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell on ankle: “I’m good. I’ll be ready for Game 4”

LOS ANGELES — When Donovan Mitchell limped off the floor with just more than seven minutes left in the game Saturday, it was the scariest kind of injury because there was no contact, no obvious cause. He had tweaked his right ankle the game before, but what happened this time?
NBABleacher Report

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game 6 Loss to Clippers 'Gonna Eat at Me for a Long Time'

A disappointed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gave his thoughts on his team's second-round playoff exit after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, Mitchell said: "It hasn't fully sunk in for me yet. I'm still in shock. … I don't know what I'm going to be doing next week. Probably watching the games, mad as hell. This hurts more than last year. This is gonna eat at me for a long time."
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Thunder trade pairs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that had a taste of success this year. They missed out on the NBA postseason by one game down in the bubble last season and took it to the next level this year. Memphis was successful in the play-in portion of the postseason and got a series as an eight seed against the Utah Jazz. They were eliminated but the front office could use this as motivation in the offseason.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Donovan Mitchell hurt late, Utah Jazz defense falls apart as Clippers roll to Game 3 win.

Well, suffice it to say, not much went the way the Utah Jazz planned on Saturday night in Game 3 in Los Angeles. The much-heralded defense, praised for largely shutting down stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the first two games, got abused to the tune of a combined 65 points by those two and 56/53/82 shooting splits by the Clippers as a whole.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Whicker: Clippers slow Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell enough in Game 3 win

Donovan Mitchell was no longer playing solo on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Paul George was no longer playing against his own shadows. Kawhi Leonard was no longer using the Oliver Twist approach, taking only what he was given. It leads to the type of Western Conference semifinal series that the...
NBASporting News

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Utah Jazz guard exits Game 3 with right ankle injury

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell exited Saturday's Game 3 loss to the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter and did not return. Mitchell went back to the Jazz locker room after an awkward layup with 7:06 remaining in the fourth quarter as they trailed 106-95. He quickly returned to the Jazz bench, appearing to plead with coach Quin Snyder to allow him back into the game.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Reacts After Suffering Ankle Injury

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the NBA right now and he has been incredible in the NBA Playoffs. Last night, he scored 30 points for the Jazz although it wasn't enough as they were blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers. During the game, Mitchell had an awkward landing on his right ankle, which led to him leaving the game with his foot wrapped up.
NBAsanjosesun.com

Jazz G Donovan Mitchell (ankle) says he'll be ready for Game 4

Nagging pain in his right ankle won't stop Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell from suiting up for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell scored 30 points in 32 minutes for the top-seeded Jazz but missed the final seven minutes of Saturday's 132-106 loss after tweaking the ankle.
NBARealGM

Donovan Mitchell Exits Game 3 Blowout Loss Early With Ankle Pain

Donovan Mitchell left Saturday's 132-106 Game 3 loss by the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Clippers because of pain in his right ankle, but the decision for him not to return was due to the lopsided score. Mitchell exited the game with approximately seven minutes remaining and briefly went into the tunnel before returning to the bench.
NBAnetworthynewz.com

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz in Game 4

The Los Angeles Clippers are two wins away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history. L.A. evened its second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with a 118-104 victory in Monday’s Game 4 at Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. led the way in the winning effort and ensured the pattern of the home team winning every game in this series continued.
NBABleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Calls Out Dillon Brooks' Snub from NBA All-Defensive Teams

The NBA announced its first and second team All-Defensive selections on Monday, with players like Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons highlighting the first team. But Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was disappointed his teammate, Dillon Brooks, did make either squad:. Ja Morant @JaMorant. y'all forgot somebody... 🦹🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/P8EPr1rzh1 pic.twitter.com/iPIikAr1yi.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell Will Start In Game 6

8:40pm: Mitchell and Conley are starting Game 6, according to lineups posted by the Clippers’ PR department. 11:05am: With their season on the line in tonight’s Game 6, Jazz point guard Mike Conley is “working toward a return to the lineup,” tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell will be a game-time decision, Woj adds.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell limps to locker room with ankle injury in Game 3

Donovan Mitchell has been battling an ankle injury that just won’t go away. The Utah Jazz guard had another scare in Game 3 as he landed awkwardly after getting major hang time on an attempt at the rim. Check out the awkward landing from the Jazz All-Star below: Mitchell goes down with Ankle injury #jazzvsclippers […] The post VIDEO: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell limps to locker room with ankle injury in Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.