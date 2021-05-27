Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Letter: Things we can do for a better world

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

We celebrated Earth Day a few weeks ago and Endangered Species day was yesterday. Twelve dead whales have washed up on SF Bay beaches this year. What do we do? Our migratory birds are in crisis, over 50% of reefs world-wide are dead. We are building land-based fish factories because oceans are overfished. Our local salmon and north state abalone are dying out. \We are in extreme drought, fires are devastating our forests. COVID killed millions of us. Climate change is real. What do we do?

www.chicoer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Chico, CA
Society
City
Chico, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Pesticides#Fish#Bay Beaches#Earth Day#Real Change#Climate Change#Covid#Reuse#Awd#Organic#Vegetarian#Feel#Recyclable Products#Reefs#Land Based Fish Factories#Plastic Bag#Wear Clothes#Extreme Drought#Migratory Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Butte County, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Let’s be prepared for the next pandemic

As the COVID pandemic winds down – at least in the United States – we need to ask what we should to be better prepared for the next one. High on the list should be the development of a system of Medicare for All. As we all know, individuals with...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Let’s place humanity above political parties

What are we first? Are we Democrats? Republicans? Or are we human beings?. If we were outraged by the jailing of migrant children under the previous administration, we should be just as outraged under the current administration. It is indefensible and inexcusable. It is a violation of everything that civilized humans know to be humane. Every parent knows that nothing is more important than the well-being of our children.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Empathy learned at a young age

I want to thank you for using Claire Powers’ and Hope Mains’ letters in your “Editor’s Notes” in the March 21 E-R. The title, “Out of the mouths of babes comes wisdom,” caught my attention. Then I realized Claire’s letter and drawing were included. As usual, I found your writing to be interesting and informative.