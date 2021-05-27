Letter: Things we can do for a better world
We celebrated Earth Day a few weeks ago and Endangered Species day was yesterday. Twelve dead whales have washed up on SF Bay beaches this year. What do we do? Our migratory birds are in crisis, over 50% of reefs world-wide are dead. We are building land-based fish factories because oceans are overfished. Our local salmon and north state abalone are dying out. \We are in extreme drought, fires are devastating our forests. COVID killed millions of us. Climate change is real. What do we do?www.chicoer.com