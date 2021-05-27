AbRam, Happy Birthday: 8 Clicks of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Kiddo That’ll Definitely Bring a Smile to Your Face!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest kid, AbRam turns eight today (May 27). He is among the star kids who garnered a lot of popularity when he was born. Since then, the charming guy has been winning hearts with his antics and dimples. Just a mention of him on the internet and netizens go crazy. While we do agree that SRK’s little man does not make many public appearances, like the other star-babies, but thanks to social media there are some cute pics of AbRam that can definitely bring a smile to your face. Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Chic and Fuss-Free, Her Fashion Shenanigans Are Millennial Goals!