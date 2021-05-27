Kyrene lightens up on mandatory mask policy

The District 88 school board officially rescinded the face-covering policy at the school Thursday, following the last day of the school year. The face-covering policy was put in place by the board last August following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz. Superintendent Jeff Bertrang explained that when Walz ended the face-covering order in May, schools were still mandated to require coverings until the last teacher contact day. As Thursday was the last day of school, Bertrang recommended the school board rescinds the face-covering policy. After rescinding the policy, Bertrang presented the board with an updated safe school plan. The district has been working with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for guidance. At this time, no officially published guidance has come from MDH. Without any official guidance, Bertrang said staff is moving forward with best guesses on best practices for summer school programming.