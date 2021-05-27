Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Kyrene lightens up on mandatory mask policy

By AFN News Staff
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrene School District has made face coverings optional for kids who are on campus but outside buildings. The district’s change in a policy that has been in place since the school year began came about a week after an Ahwatukee mom posted about how her son had nearly fainted playing soccer during recess while wearing a mask.


