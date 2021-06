FULLY REMODELED Scottsdale Condo!!! This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath unit has been completely renovated from Top to Bottom. Walking thru the front door you are greeted with soaring ceilings & an open spacious floorplan. Fresh paint & New Carpet & Tile throughout the unit. Enjoy the cooler AZ nights nestled up to the fireplace in the living area or sit out on the cozy covered patio. The kitchen features gorgeous Marble tile countertops, White cabinetry with ample storage, and brand new stainless appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath & plenty of closet space. Community features a resort style pool, clubhouse w/fitness center & is close to GREAT hiking, dining and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desired areas in AZ in this beautiful Condo.