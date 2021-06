There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”