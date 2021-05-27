Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Superhero Hype’s Best Entertainment Earth Deals for June 27

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperhero Hype’s Best Entertainment Earth Deals for June 27. You’ve enjoyed, and possibly made use of, our Amazon deal guides. Now Superhero Hype partners with a retailer more specifically focused on collectibles and superhero items, many of which prove impossible to procure on non-specialty sites. Entertainment Earth serves as home to many figures, statues, exclusives and more, tailored to our specific interests. And not just that — they also have several great deals going on at any given time. In this guide, take a look at some of the best deals for June 27 that they offer, either in price, selection, or both, as of publication time. All deals subject to end without notice.

www.superherohype.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Earth#Wolverine#Jets#Steroids#New Marvel Superhero#Amazon Exclusive#Heroes#Decepticon#Cybertronian#Wfc S54 Seeker Nova Storm#Paladone#Universe#Mcfarlane Toys#The Elven Cavalry#Convention Exclusive#The Bad Batch#Starship Troopers#Superhero Hype Partners#Superhero Items#Collectibles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesBit Rebels

The Best Online Entertainment To Keep You Occupied

If you are looking for ways to stay occupied at home, technology can help you. With there being a wide variety of entertainment on the internet, you’re sure to find something to suit everyone’s needs. Read on to find out more about the best online entertainment options that are available to you in 2021.
Shoppinglrmonline.com

The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber Is Now Available For Pre-Order

LEGO has got some new sets available and Star Wars Darth Vader’s Meditation Chamber is one of them. The set is $69.99 and will ship starting August 1. Other new Star Wars sets are Darth Vader’s Helmet and the Imperial Probe Droid. Being a person who loves robots and droids, I’m more interested in the probe droid than Vader’s helmet. Although, the droid would probably be distracting if near my desk. I wouldn’t be able to resist playing with it and with the description of the meditation chamber, this one would be hard to resist too.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Figure Is Back up for Pre-Order

The Star Wars The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars was first released as a HASCON exclusive in 2017, then came to the standard Black Series lineup in 2018. It's been sold out for ages and currently fetches prices on eBay in the $100 to $300 range depending on which version you get. However, you have a second chance to grab the standard Captain Rex figure for $22.99 starting today.
EntertainmentIGN

These Marvel VS Figurines Bring Epic Superhero Battles to Life

Hero Collector is gearing up for a new line of collectible figurines called Marvel VS. As the name suggests, this series immortalizes some of the greatest rivalries in the Marvel Universe, from Spider-Man's eternal feud with Green Goblin to Captain America's dysfunctional relationship with Iron Man. IGN can exclusively debut...
California StatePosted by
SlashGear

LEGO CON event revealed

The first ever official LEGO CON event was revealed this week with a promise of 2 hours of non-stop LEGO action. The LEGO Group said that LEGO CON would take place on June 26, 2021, at noon-2PM ET / 9-11AM PT. This event will cover LEGO VIDIO, Star Wars, Technic, Ninjago, DOTS, Minecraft, Harry Potter, and Super Mario.
ShoppingNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Prime Day Starts June 21. Here's How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21 and 22. As Covid-related restrictions are lifted, expect deals on items related to entertaining and traveling, including smart TVs, headphones, smokers and backyard games. It's typically one of the most anticipated sales of the year. In 2021, pent-up consumer demand and a...
ShoppingPosted by
Popular Science

Amazon Prime Day sales: The Best Prime Day 2021 deals for home entertainment systems

If you ever wished Black Friday was more than once a year, welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2021. During Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can get discounts, deals, and quick delivery on thousands of items from Amazon. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, it’s the perfect day to stock up on smart TVs, monitors, soundbars, and more. Amazon Prime Day is the 48-hour event where members can find massive discounts on these types of items and many more across the site.
Shoppingdealnews

The Best DeWalt Deals

We've rounded up the best deals on DeWalt tools, tool sets, combo kits and more – from beginners to hobbyists to pro-am and beyond, look no further for your cheap DeWalt needs. Best DeWalt Tool Sale. Store: Ace Hardware. Discount: Up to $90 off. Shipping: Pickup, or free delivery w/...
Lifestylecardboardconnection.com

Funko Pop Comic Covers Figures

Funko Pop Comic Covers memorializes some of the greatest names in comic book history. The standalone vinyl series spotlights superheroes with a backdrop that showcases their greatest comic book covers. A fitting start to the Funko Pop Comic Covers set, Superman anchors the lineup as the #01 figure. The "Man...
Lifestyle6abc

Disneyland's 'Superhero' sandwich costs $100

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- An all-new land coming to Disney California Adventure park will not only offer super-sized fun, but also a super-priced sandwich. Avengers Campus at Disneyland is set to open June 4. It will include a new Marvel Land's Pym Test Kitchen restaurant where guests can buy a $100 Pym-ini sandwich. It is one of the most expensive food items at Disneyland, and the price has made headlines on several Disney fan sites.
ShoppingPosted by
BobVila

Best Buy Prime Day 2021: The Best Early Deals at Best Buy to Rival Amazon Prime Day’s

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to get deals on your favorite products on Amazon. But in recent years, other retailers like Best Buy have chosen to compete with Amazon, offering great deals on their wares. This is only good news for shoppers: It means that, with a little bit of searching and a lot of help from our product recommendations, you can find the best deals on anything you’re looking for, whether it’s a new air fryer or a washer/dryer duo.
ShoppingRefinery29

The Best Deals To Score At Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale

Summer's biggest shopping event is single-digit days away. But, deals have already started heating up in advance of the official Memorial Day weekend sale kickoff. While there's certainly no shortage of markdowns from big-box retailers like Walmart and reader-favorite clothing brands, the best Memorial Day scores might be hiding out on a site you shop the most: Amazon.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ and the Self-Importance of Superhero Stories

Earlier this month, Netflix released Jupiter’s Legacy, creator Mark Millar’s proclaimed Godfather II of superhero stories, and the streaming service’s own, grim take on the genre. It took me until last weekend to heave myself over the barrier to entry, which was a bit high: The show is an odyssey spanning generations, all the way back to the Great Depression, incorporating tawdry family drama, political intrigue, and a treasure hunt. A half-hour into the first episode, there’s a conversation between the Professor Xavier– and Magneto-like characters—the Utopian and Brainwave, two powerful superhero leaders on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum—about whether they, as super-powered beings, should have a greater role in global politics. The Utopian asks who would stop them from running everything, and Brainwave says, aloud, that “some would say that free will is bringing the world to its knees.” I was already exhausted.