Becker County, MN

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
Beltrami County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; West Marshall; West Polk NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent, along with southwest winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. A few showers moving through the area will not produce much wetting rain but will bring brief, variable wind gusts up to 30 mph. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY IN NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON Very dry conditions with mild temperatures are expected through this afternoon across northwest and west central Minnesota. Southerly winds may occasionally gust 20 to 25 mph through early afternoon, otherwise should remain sustained 10 to 15 mph. Before burning check for burning restrictions.
Wilkin County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Wilkin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WILKIN AND NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walcott, or 22 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Christine around 530 PM CDT. Colfax around 540 PM CDT. Wolverton around 545 PM CDT. Abercrombie, McCauleyville and Kent around 615 PM CDT.
Wilkin County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILKIN AND EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galchutt, or 9 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brushvale around 620 PM CDT. Dwight around 625 PM CDT. Wahpeton around 645 PM CDT. Breckenridge around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 23 and 33. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hubbard County, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Red flag warning includes Hubbard County

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a large portion of central, west central, northeast, and northwest Minnesota today, Thursday, May 6. The warning began late this morning and expires at 8 pm. Low relative humidity and winds gusting up to 30 – 40 mph will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A red flag warning means that critical weather conditions are ideal for a wildfire to spread quickly.