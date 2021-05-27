Cancel
This Pillow Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable All Night Long

By Daniel Modlin
 6 days ago
Scouting Report: After upgrading my pillow to this one, I’ve been sleeping better than I have in months, night after night. As someone who normally sleeps on my side and tosses and turns, I would constantly squish or stack my pillows to support my neck. Plus, I’d rotate them whenever I woke up to make sure I was sleeping on the coolest side possible. With the Nectar Memory Foam Pillow I found all of the sides to be both cool and supportive. The pillow is made out of cool-to-the-touch memory foam that keeps this pillow the perfect temperature for a refreshing snooze. And if that isn’t enough, it’s made with bacteria-fighting antimicrobial technology, so it’s not just cool and cozy, it’s also clean. The pillow also has a “pillow-in-pillow” design, which is code for easily adjustable. Out of the package, mine was just the right amount of cozy and supportive to help me doze off in seconds, but if I wanted a little less firmness, I could remove the outer stuffing that is there for extra cushion to get it just right. With this all-in-one pillow there’s no need to choose firmness over comfort. Instead, I get the best of both worlds.

