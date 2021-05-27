Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnes County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
County
Ransom County, ND
County
Barnes County, ND
County
Eddy County, ND
County
Griggs County, ND
County
Steele County, ND
State
Minnesota State
County
Traill County, ND
City
Steele, ND
County
Richland County, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Sargent County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeze Watch#Richland#Ransom#West Central Minnesota#Outdoor Water Pipes#Ground Pipes#Portions#Tender Plants#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.
Richland County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILKIN AND EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galchutt, or 9 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brushvale around 620 PM CDT. Dwight around 625 PM CDT. Wahpeton around 645 PM CDT. Breckenridge around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 23 and 33. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Barnes County, NDTimes-Online

Barnes County #21 South (Kathryn Road) Will Be Closed

Barnes County 21 south (Kathryn Road) will be closed approximately 3.5 miles north of ND Highway 46 near the City of Kathryn. A tentative reopening of the roadway is scheduled for 5:30 PM Wednesday, May 12th. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, no detour will be provided.
Barnes County, NDnewsdakota.com

Barnes County Road Closure Notification

KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective: 8:00 AM Tuesday, May 11th, Barnes County 21 south (Kathryn Road) will be closed approximately 3.5 miles north of ND Highway 46 near the City of Kathryn. A tentative reopening of the roadway is scheduled for 5:30 PM Wednesday, May 12th. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, no detour will be provided.