Kittson County, MN

Freeze Warning issued for Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Roseau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Kittson, Roseau and Lake Of The Woods Counties. In North Dakota, Towner, Cavalier and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent along with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across the region. The fog is very patchy and shallow in areas, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT.
Becker County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.