Freeze Warning issued for Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Roseau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Kittson, Roseau and Lake Of The Woods Counties. In North Dakota, Towner, Cavalier and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.