The Time Has Come to Rein In the Global Scourge of Palm Oil

A seven-fold increase in the amount of clean energy investment in poorer nations will be needed over the next decade if the world is to meet its climate goals, a new report says.Funding for green energy projects in developing and emerging economies must rise from $150bn a year in 2020 to $1trn by 2030 if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the analysis.“Net-zero emissions” is the point at which the amount of greenhouse gases that humans release into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount they are able to remove.Hitting net zero by 2050 will...