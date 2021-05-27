Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hiscox secures new head of diversity and inclusion

insurancebusinessmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecialist global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Erica Fletcher as global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I). Prior to joining Hiscox, Fletcher held a global D&I leadership role at Avanade, a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft. There, she designed strategies that improved diversity across gender, race and other demographics. Fletcher’s experience also includes global human resources operations roles and overseeing business transformation and change programs at Accenture.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Race#Mental Health#Business Transformation#Program Director#Global Resources#Operations Director#Business Strategies#Hiscox Fletcher#Avanade#Accenture#Lgbt#Pan African#Hiscox London Market#D I#Global Head#Specialist Global Insurer#Gender#Human Resources Director#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

AGCS announces new global head of cyber

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has named Scott Sayce (pictured) as its new global head of cyber. Sayce, who will be based in London, will report to AGCS global head of financial lines, Shanil Williams. In his new role as global head of cyber, he will steer AGCS’s cyber underwriting business and will also lead Allianz Group’s Cyber Center of Competence. Sayce succeeds Dr. Catharina Richter, the current global head of Cyber Center of Competence for AGCS and Allianz Group, who will transition into a new role within the Allianz Group which will be announced later.
BusinessVirginia Business

Guidehouse hires chief culture, inclusion and diversity officer

Dominica Groom Williams previously led inclusion, engagement efforts for Freddie Mac. Guidehouse, a Fairfax County-based global consulting firm, has hired Dominica Groom Williams as the company’s head chief culture, inclusion and diversity officer. Groom Williams, who has more than a decade of human capital, diversity, inclusion, strategy development and leadership...
BusinessRadio Business Report

SMI Secures A New Head of Insights & Analytics

Global media advertising research firm Standard Media Index (SMI) is welcoming a new Head of Insights & Analytics. It’s an individual with more than 20 years of experience leading top research and product teams, and he will oversee SMI’s Insights & Analytics division. Being named to the post is Rick...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Swiss Post Solutions recognized for innovation by the American Business Awards

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has announced that their North American division has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Most Innovative Company of the Year as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
Businessthepaypers.com

Bankable, Aion Bank and Vodeno partner to create a new Banking-as-a-Service offering

Bankable, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Aion Bank, a digital bank, and Vodeno, a platform for digital financial services has announced a 10-year partnership. According to the official press release, Aion Bank, Vodeno and Bankable are planning to create a new BaaS offering in Europe. The alliance will target EU and non-EU banks wishing to build a multi-country offering, global brands building embedded finance solutions and fintech scale-ups from Europe, the US, Latam and APAC seeking to launch a multi-country offer in Europe. Together, the companies will supply a one-stop-shop for ambitious cross border clients wishing to simultaneously address multiple markets in Europe with accounts, cards and local IBANs.
Career Development & Advicebenefitspro.com

Are you doing enough for diversity, equity, and inclusion?

2020 was a landmark year in many respects, particularly with regard to raising awareness around the urgency of DEI issues in the workplace. Many companies reacted to public sentiment on the topic by turning their focus inward, exploring the many opportunities where they themselves could improve. There is often uncertainty around the right way to approach improving culture and DEI, especially in traditionally white male environments like tech and finance. Here are some of the common missteps made when it comes to DEI and addressing the issues, along with best practices to create lasting change within an organization.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires EPM Consulting Company Nell’Armonia

Accenture has announced its latest acquisition, this time buying Paris-based consulting and technology company Nell’Armonia for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 289 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Founded in 2005, Nell’Armonia specializes...
Softwarebusinessnewswales.com

Alcumus Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Drive Growth Ambitions

Leading technology-led risk management software provider Alcumus has appointed Rhys David as Chief Technology Officer, reflecting its commitment to technology being at the forefront of the business to provide a streamlined approach to how customers access the range of products and services. Rhys will be leading the global technology function,...
Businesswhattheythink.com

ROTOCON Appoints John Lomberg as Market and Business Development Director

Primary focus of the position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to grow shareholder and stakeholder value. Cape Town, South Africa – John Lomberg has joined ROTOCON as market and business development director, effective from 14 June 2021. The primary focus of the new position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to contribute towards revenue growth, increase in brand value, and identify new printing solution opportunities in South Africa and Sub-Saharan.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Diversity and Inclusion in Your Not-for-Profit Board

The events of the past fourteen months have underscored how critical a role diversity and inclusion play in all areas of our lives. As not-for-profit organizations begin to find themselves on the other side of the pandemic, organizations should consider whether their boards and committees represent the diversity of the communities they serve. Having a diverse and inclusive board provides greater exposure to different perspectives, helps the board generate new ideas, and provides more opportunities to form a deeper connection to the community.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Raymond Ltd said on Monday it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its realty business. An industry stalwart, Sahni was till recently the COO of real estate business of ECL Finance Limited (Edelweiss...
BusinessWallpaper*

Diversity and inclusion consultancy Kiltered launches

Barrister and activist Morag Ofili launches a forward-thinking diversity and inclusion consultancy with the mission to enrich company cultures by developing achievable strategies for change. Named Kiltered – the word ‘kilter’ meaning balance or equilibrium – the initiative uses data to cultivate positive communications and behaviour within businesses. Ofili, who...
Career Development & AdviceNewsTimes

6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul

For all the lip service provided to diversity and inclusion — and in a year marked by pledges for change in the wake of George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter movement — few companies are making progress driving a greater mix of race and gender throughout key divisions and senior ranks. This lack of progress is being noticed by employees and having a negative ripple effect on corporate growth, turnover and profits.
Businessroi-nj.com

AtlantiCare CEO Herndon signs action pledge for diversity and inclusion

AtlantiCare CEO Lori Herndon signed the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion — a gesture that signifies the health system’s commitment to creating a better workplace for all. “AtlantiCare has long been committed to preventing and addressing social inequities and disparties in health care,” she said. “In 2020, we...
MinoritiesDigiday

‘Build a model’: With a new initiative Pronghorn, two Black spirits execs aim to make the industry more inclusive and diverse

Dia Simms and Erin Harris are looking to change up the mix of the spirits industry. The pair, both spirit industry veterans, are aiming to foster more Black brand founders as well as bringing in more Black employees at every level throughout the industry. Simms and Harris plan to do so via a new initiative called Pronghorn, which is dedicated to “cultivating the next generation of diverse founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs,” as part of a 10-year partnership with alcohol beverage giant Diageo.