Hiscox secures new head of diversity and inclusion
Specialist global insurer Hiscox has announced the appointment of Erica Fletcher as global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I). Prior to joining Hiscox, Fletcher held a global D&I leadership role at Avanade, a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft. There, she designed strategies that improved diversity across gender, race and other demographics. Fletcher’s experience also includes global human resources operations roles and overseeing business transformation and change programs at Accenture.www.insurancebusinessmag.com