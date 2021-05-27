Cancel
Elk Grove, CA

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Elk Grove Following Train Accident

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain Collision With Pedestrian near Elk Grove Boulevard Results in Fatality. A pedestrian fatality occurred on May 24 after the person on foot was hit by a train. The Elk Grove Police Department reported the accident at about 8:46 in the morning north of Elk Grove Boulevard between Walnut Avenue and School Street. The pedestrian reportedly died at the accident scene. An investigation is underway by authorities to determine how the accident occurred.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
