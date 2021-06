Showers and some storms are possible this evening, then showers and storms possible by daybreak Thursday. A Level 1 "Marginal" Risk of severe storms projected by the Storm Prediction Center. Main threat will be heavy rain and isolated strong winds. While some storms are possible during the morning, the possible better chance for any stronger storms could occur during the afternoon hours. Overall, a warm, humid and breezy day with gusts up to 20mph. (higher gusts possible during scattered storms).