Rep. Smith: 2 bills to back America’s finest
Our nation’s law enforcement officers work every day to keep our communities safe. We owe it to these brave individuals to provide them with the resources necessary to do their jobs both safely and securely across America. I stand with our law enforcement officers and thank them for putting their lives on the line. Yet despite their service, there are still calls to “defund the police,” which would leave our communities less safe and drive economic opportunity away from areas that need it most.nptelegraph.com