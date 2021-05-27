Rep. Smith: 2 bills to back America’s finest

For more than a year, the number one complaint I’ve fielded from businesses across Maryland’s First District and from the greater business community nationwide was that they cannot find employees to hire. The problem? These small businesses and employers quickly discovered it was very difficult to compete with the overly generous federally-supplemented unemployment benefits instituted last March. In fact, a Congressional Budget Office report found 80% of those receiving the $600 per week federal supplement were earning more on unemployment. Furthermore, the need to seek a job to receive benefits was waived. This was and continues to be a real challenge to our ability to re-start our economy, and employers are fully justified in their frustration.