College is hard, but the admissions process doesn’t have to be. Check out this 35-page printable workbook to help you prepare for college. New Orleans, LA, USA – Are you losing sleep at night wondering how you are going to afford college at all? No worries. When the thought of college admissions feels impossible, what you really need is someone who’s been there, done that, and has helped hundreds of students before feel confident in choosing a major, deciding on schools, and understanding scholarships.