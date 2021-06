While North Andover’s Matt Sapienza enjoys delivering a big hit, for the Phillips Academy senior, nothing compares to dominating on the mound. “Although I love to hit, I would have to say I definitely love to pitch more,” said Sapienza. “I used to say I’m the type of pitcher to hit my spots with a good off-speed pitch, but my velocity has improved dramatically. I’m fearless on the mound, and I’m confident throwing to any batter in any situation.”