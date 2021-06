Having been a resident of Santa Barbara for 47 years, I have remained in Santa Barbara for the simple reason that it retains the early California history, not a teardown culture seen in other cities and towns in the state I was born in. Some residents, including myself, enjoy maintaining our historical past, as do many of our tourist population. I have traveled the globe to visit historical sites and spend my tourist dollars in those areas. I understand there are employees on the city payroll who wish to justify their salaries by creating change; unfortunately, for many of us, this would ruin the city we chose to live in.