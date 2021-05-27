Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

2021 Nissan Rogue: Dominant and Generous Image for a Compactly Built SUV

By Alexandru Sincan
Auto Evolution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid they expect such a success when they introduced the first generation of the Nissan Rogue? Hard to believe. Why did they call it the “Rogue”, anyway? Probably, they were trying to bring a suggestion of freedom and noncompliance in the picture, otherwise the concept of this compact SUV is anything but rogue. And, in the form of the third generation, it has evolved promisingly.

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Rogue Sport#Compact Suv#Interior Design#Compact Cars#Electric Cars#Concept Cars#S35#Japanese#Rear Automatic Braking#Propilot#Nasa#Tri Zone Climate Control#Valve Timing Control#Nismo#Cvt#Electric Power Steering#Lane Departure Warning#Hyundai Tucson#Vw Tiguan#Rear Cross Traffic Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Nissan
Related
Home & Gardenconceptcarz.com

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

All-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Maximizing utility. An additional 10.6 cubic feet of interior volume means more space to haul family and adventure gear – and the little things, too NASHVILLE, Tenn – — The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder features 10.6 cubic feet of interior volume more than the previous model, and it maximizes every inch with family flexibility at top of mind.
CarsThe Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada honors the strong, silent type of SUVs

The 2021 Nissan Armada has a hard time standing out despite being a whale of an SUV. American makes have long dominated the truck-based full-size SUV category, and GM’s own armada of ships were redesigned for 2021 to be even larger. Yet the refreshed Armada is too good a value...
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Glacier White Nissan Rogue Sport

FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, ONLY 19,693 Miles! CD Player, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart...
CarsCarscoops

BMW Shows Off The Only Factory E36 M3 Compact Ever Built

When BMW was getting the E36 3 Series ready, it also wanted to have a smaller version to compete with the hot hatches of the day. Thus, the E36 Compact was born. The body style was primarily designed to be a cost-effective entry into the 3-Series lineup and, as a result, an M3 version of the Compact was never sold. That doesn’t mean, though, that one was never built.
Carsconceptcarz.com

Nissan Altima, Murano and Rogue among IIHS vehicle recommendations for teen drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today updated its annual list of 'affordable, safe and reliable vehicles for teens' for the class of 2021. The following Nissan new and pre-owned models made this year's honor roll:. •2021 Altima sedan. •2021 Murano crossover. Only 2021 vehicles that...
CarsPocket-lint.com

Nissan builds Ariya electric SUV hype with stunning Monaco photoshoot

(Pocket-lint) - It seems like a long time since Nissan announced the Ariya, its electric SUV that we seem to have been waiting forever for. It was July 2020 when Nissan released the full details of its next electric car. With plenty of experience from the Leaf - seen by...
Carsconceptcarz.com

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos: Style, performance and value for the compact SUV space

• Based on Volkswagen's MQB architecture, and slotting under Tiguan, Taos melds a spacious interior with rugged looks and excellent fuel economy. •Bold design establishes its connection to the growing Volkswagen SUV family. •1.5-liter TSI® engine with 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque pairs with either 8-speed automatic and...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue

FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 31,705 Miles! Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC AWD. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Porsche has built an even fiercer version of its most lavish SUV

Ask not whether the world needs a new, track-ready Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé: in the world of performance luxury SUVs, you really don’t need an excuse for more excess. The latest iteration of one of the German sports car-maker’s best-sellers will be its most potent, as Porsche looks to fend off rivals to its crown.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Gun Metallic Nissan Rogue

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Rogue SL, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gun Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 25/32 City/Highway MPG.
CarsTop Speed

2021 Nissan Versa - Driven

The current N18, third-generation Nissan Versa was released in 2019 among falling sales in a dying segment. Featuring Nissan’s latest design language, revised technology, and better materials, but it’s still one of the last few remaining subcompact sedans on the market, and the lack of interest is so obvious it hurts. In 2019, Nissan sold 66,596 Versas in the U.S., 2,369 in Canada, and 88,707 in Mexico, while the 2020 model year saw those numbers drop to 48,273, 125, and 68,013, respectively. That leaves us to wonder: Is there something inheritantly wrong with the Nissan Versa’s recipe, or are falling sales just the result of the COVID pandemic and a general lack of public interest in small sedans? We spent a week with the Nissan Versa to find out.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Best Nissan 350Z Coilovers

When the Nissan 350Z first hit the market, it quickly became a popular option among car enthusiasts and tuners worldwide. That meant plenty of parts from the aftermarket as customized 350Z sports cars filled the halls of car shows and drift events nationwide. Nowadays, the Nissan 350Z is an affordable option on the used car market, and if you’ve recently acquired one as a project or a weekend fun car, you’re likely looking for some parts. One of the biggest upgrades you can make to your Nissan 350Z is a proper set of coilovers, but picking the right one is no easy task.
Carssvdaily.com

Toyota Introduces Crossover Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a popular compact sedan from Toyota for over 50 years. Now the automaker has introduced a new crossover SUV version called the Corolla Cross. “Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles.”
Buying Carsmilfordmirror.com

Drive: 2021 Nissan Rogue offers unexpected level of refinement

Back when the Nissan Rogue was introduced in the fall of 2007, we very much looked forward to test-driving one. Several of our friends had bought Rogues and indicated they were happy with their purchases. Eventually, a new Rogue arrived. We figured the Rogue to be priced right, right-sized and functional.
Buying Carssanfernandosun.com

2021 Kia Sorento

Everyone wants to fit into the clothes they were able to wear when they were 20. Some try to put them on anyway. Usually, the fit isn’t good. It’s the same kind of issue with putting three rows of seats in a compact-sized crossover SUV. This is probably why there...
Buying CarsLog Cabin Democrat

Lexus RX ride unmatched

With more curves and creases added, the new Lexus RX continues to dominate the midsize luxury SUV segment. It was never the fastest set of wheels out there but its whisper-quiet ride and posh interiors continue to win over consumers. Pros:. Attractive styling. Safety suite. Wide cargo opening. Cons:. Fussy...