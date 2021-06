A Randolph man was charged with DWI following a hit-and-run accident that occurred near Falconer on Monday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the westbound lanes of I-86 shortly after 4:45 PM for a report of a reckless driver who had just left the highway at Exit 13 after striking a guard rail. The suspect vehicle was located at Phil's Auto Plaza in Falconer with front-end damage consistent with the accident reported. Troopers say the driver, 31-year-old Alexander Woleen, failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .15%, nearly twice the legal limit. Woleen, who was uninjured in the crash, was issued tickets to appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.