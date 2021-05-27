This Nectar Pillow Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable All Night Long

If you wake up with a sore neck or shoulder pain or you just can’t get comfortable in bed, it may be down to your pillow.But finding the ideal balance of softness and support in a new pillow is no mean feat (read our pillow buying guide if you need some expert advice), with contributory factors including whether you’re a side, front or back sleeper as well as your body, shape and size. There’s also personal preference. Remember that even the best pillows won’t last you longer than a few years, eventually failing to give you the support you need,...