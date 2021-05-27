This Nectar Pillow Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable All Night Long
Scouting Report: After upgrading my pillow to this one, I’ve been sleeping better than I have in months, night after night. Most nights I have trouble falling asleep—and then staying asleep. For years I thought this was caused by keeping a screen inches from my face late into the night, or drinking too much coffee during the day. These don’t help, but it wasn’t until recently that I realized I was using the wrong pillow. This became especially apparent when I got this new pillow to try out.www.thedailybeast.com