Jose Ramirez lost his two 140 lb world title belts on May 22, as Josh Taylor became the new undisputed champion at the weight in a fight that pretty much lived up to the hype. There’s been a lot of question about what Taylor (18-0, 13 KO) will do now. There was some expectation that he’d hop right up to 147 and fight Terence “Bud” Crawford — a fight Top Rank would like to do — but it looks as though he’ll make at least one undisputed championship defense at 140, this summer against WBO mandatory Jack Catterall, which should be a big homecoming bout for Taylor in Scotland against an English opponent.