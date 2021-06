Tabletop gaming is a great hobby. It leads to a lot of fun with the right people, but there's been a non-profit organization that sees this hobby as a means for mental healing. They are The Bodhana Group, and they have been training therapists and mental-health experts to use board games and tabletop RPGs to assist those living with everything from autism to depression to social anxiety. They strive to find and develop new and innovative systems and approaches to mental health care and awareness, all based on the belief that certain patients are not properly served by more traditional mental-health systems.