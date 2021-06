IQoo recently made its comeback to India with the launch of iQoo 7 series flagship phones. Now, the company is about to launch more affordable smartphones under the Z series. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, iQoo is planning to launch its Z series of budget smartphones in India. He also confirms the company’s first device in the Z series will be launched around mid-June, which is just a few weeks away from now. Furthermore, Mukul also said the device will be sold on Amazon as an Amazon Special product.